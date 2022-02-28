cannes’-golden-camera-winning-film-‘murina’-nabbed-by-kino-lorber-for-north-america

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights for Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s debut feature “Murina” which won the Golden Camera Award at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese and lushing lensed by Hélène Louvart (“The Lost Daughter”), “Murina” will be playing on opening night of the First Look Festival at the Museum […]

Like this: Like Loading...