capital-market-authority-chairman:-23-companies-waiting-to-go-public-in-saudi-arabia





The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority said on Sunday that 23 companies are waiting to go public on the Tadawul Exchange subject to market conditions amid what he called a very healthy pipeline of listings.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Foreign investors represent slightly less than 15 percent in the Kingdom’s market, chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz told a conference in Riyadh.

The market watchdog is planning to create a regulatory framework for dual listings, Elkuwaiz said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia wealth find PIF reduces majority stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Saudi Arabia sees surge in expats as the Kingdom attracts foreign business

Saudi wealth fund to raise $5.5 bln with second green bond sale

pappa2200