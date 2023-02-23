Abu Dhabi’s most exciting waterfront destination, Al Qana, is all geared up to welcome legendary Egyptian singer Mohamed Mounir, popularly known as ‘The King’, on Saturday, 25th February. Known for his Nubian musical style and socially conscious lyrics, Mounir has a career spanning almost four decades.

The event is set to be one of the many planned events during the year, and continues Al Qana’s mission to be a hub for entertainment and events in the capital, developed as a unique destination to create spectacular events such as festivals, concerts, exhibitions and culinary journey.

Al Qana is home to the latest leading attractions such as The National Aquarium, the largest in the region with 46,000 aquatic animals, as well as The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, Pixoul Gaming Esports Arena, Adrenark Adventure a unique kids adrenaline zone and the UAE’s largest standalone cinema complex – Cinemacity. Regarded as a culinary destination, Al Qana offers many dining options for all the family, many of whom have won coveted awards from the Michelin guide. There are also a number of restaurants that boast flavors from around the world to satisfy all cravings.

As Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle and entertainment destinations, Al Qana is all set to bring a year-round calendar featuring an exciting range of events, activities and shows, celebrating the various cultures and festivals in the coming months.

The tickets for the show are available at platinumlist.net

The post Catch Legendary Egyptian Singer Mohamed Mounir Perform Live In Abu Dhabi At Al Qana first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi