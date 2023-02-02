Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host a Ferrari car parade, with more than 100 Ferrari cars set to cruise around the “World’s Leading Theme Park” on February 4th.

Fans looking to find that Ferrari feeling can watch the exciting show and immerse in the various award-winning rides at the park, including family-friendly attractions and unique Ferrari-branded experiences that are bound to delight.

Located on Yas Island,Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions. The park is located minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

The post Catch The Ferrari Carparade At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi This Saturday first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla