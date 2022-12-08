catching-up-with:-charlie-sims

How’s it going in the U.S.?

It’s been good so far, but the transition has been a lot harder than I expected. However, we are finding our feet. It’s still early on in this process, so there’s lots more to come.

What do you miss the most about Essex right now?

Benji and Binks… they’re my and Georgia’s dogs. We’re all just loving it over here, so all I need is our dogs sent over.

What’s different in LA, compared to Essex?

The people in Los Angeles are fascinating. And they’ve got a slower, more chilled-out lifestyle here, which I love.

Forget to pack anything?