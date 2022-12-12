catching-up-with:-frankie-sims

How are you adjusting to LA life?

I am adjusting really well to the routine of things out here. I love the shopping, and there is always so much to do. I am still struggling with the time difference from home, though.

What do you miss the most about Essex right now?

My family and friends, and the music! Nobody seems to listen to the same artists as me here in California. Plus I forgot my laptop, and I’m really missing my British TV shows.

How has being in the U.S. affected your plans for the future?