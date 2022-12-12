catching-up-with:-frankie-sims

Model, influencer, and ‘House of Sims’ star Frankie Sims has big plans for her stay across the pond in Los Angeles. We asked her about what she has going on and more when we caught up with Frankie Sims.
How are you adjusting to LA life?
I am adjusting really well to the routine of things out here. I love the shopping, and there is always so much to do. I am still struggling with the time difference from home, though.
What do you miss the most about Essex right now?
My family and friends, and the music! Nobody seems to listen to the same artists as me here in California. Plus I forgot my laptop, and I’m really missing my British TV shows.
How has being in the U.S. affected your plans for the future?
My time here has already made me hungrier than ever to be successful. I definitely know now what I want for my future.
The time away from home has helped me to look back and realize just how small Essex is, and how hard it would have been to progress by staying there.
What are you most looking forward to experiencing while you’re in the U.S.?
I really want to go to Runyon Canyon. I also want to settle into a house and adjust to the west coast way of life.
Plus, I really want to make a trip to Vegas, San Francisco, and New York.
Who is having the hardest time adjusting to California?
Who do you think is most likely to stick around the U.S. well after the show is over?
Who do you think is most likely to have a meltdown on camera?
Chloe. 100%.
Who’s been the most difficult to live with?
Everyone has their own ways that are difficult to adjust to. But Demi and I have lived together all of our lives, so I would probably have to say the other three.
