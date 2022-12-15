catching-up-with:-georgia-shults

I’d love for everyone to know that although I’m new to the squad (five years in, maybe not so new), that the love I have for this family is insane. I’m not from a TV background, and I’m used to being behind the camera as a makeup artist. To me, this whole thing is very much out of my comfort zone, but I’m adjusting as it’s all happening!

My personality is extremely honest, and I care a lot. I’m just figuring myself out on this mad journey that is now my life. I’m definitely way more reserved than the girls, but each day I’m around them brings out a new side of me.

In LA, I hope to find a bit more of my passions and what makes me feel fulfilled. I want to focus on my health and wellness, and build a new life for myself and Charlie in a place we’ve always dreamed about coming to.

Oh… and I love coffee.