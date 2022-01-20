cronaca

Cate Blanchett on Her Double Oscar Buzz, Skipping ‘Ricardos’ and New Pedro Almodóvar Movie

by
20 January 2022
cate-blanchett-on-her-double-oscar-buzz,-skipping-‘ricardos’-and-new-pedro-almodovar-movie

Cate Blanchett delivers two outstanding performances that are both in the awards conversation this year: “Don’t Look Up” and “Nightmare Alley.” The star shepherds grace and a hypnotic trance that has the viewer hanging on every single word she releases. With another impressive turn in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Blanchett is a contender in […]

