CBA boss defends big bank profits, says customer hardship still low

by pappa2200
7 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
cba-boss-defends-big-bank-profits,-says-customer-hardship-still-low


Matt Comyn acknowledged the mounting pressure on households, saying “the cost of everything, including banking, is going to be on people’s minds this year”.

pappa2200

0 comments on “CBA boss defends big bank profits, says customer hardship still low

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: