celebrate-mother’s-day-with-these-unforgettable-experiences-on-yas-island

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and there is no better place to celebrate this special day than Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where friends, families and loved ones can pick and choose from a myriad of leisure and entertainment options fit of the occasion. From the award-winning theme parks and world-class F&B attractions to its luxury hotel selection where a full day of pampering awaits, Yas Island is bound to delight mothers with a unique experience that will make this year’s holiday a memorable one.

If entertainment is on the list, look no further than Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks. Guests can start their adventures at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a host of record-breaking rides and Ferrari-inspired experiences for families and thrill-seekers. A visit to the World’s Leading Theme Park is never complete without a taste of Italy’s finest pizza, Mamma Rossella, the first restaurant in the Middle East to offer authentic Neapolitan pizza.

For a true Emirati experience, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi offers splash-tastic adventures with an array of award-winning rides, six of which can’t be found anywhere else in the world,where mothers and their little ones can enjoy more than 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions.

A few steps away, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, which is the world’s largest indoor theme park, offers guests and families a unique experience featuring all things Warner Bros. With six authentically immersive lands, more than 35 fan-favorite DC Superheroes and beloved Animation characters, this incredibly immersive indoor theme park is the perfect place for Super momsto celebrate their special day in heroic fashion and make their visit anInstagram-able one with their families.

For the perfect Mother’s Day gift, Yas Mall Abu Dhabi is the go-to destination to treat mothers in style. Guests can go on a shopping spree to pick from over 400 leading retail stores and select from a wide spectrum of dining and entertainment experiences,all under one roof.

If a relaxing retreat is on the list, look no further than Yas Island’s top-notch hotels where mothers can soak in comfort and enjoy the best views on the island. The Hilton Hotel on Yas Bay Waterfront is a must for mothers to take on a transformative journey and get pampered with a one-of-a-kind spa experience. Mothers looking to ignite their senses under the Arabian sun can visit the W hotel Abu Dhabi which offers guests the perfect island getaway.

For an exceptional dining experience, Yas Bay and Yas Marina are the place to be, where big-name restaurants and breathtaking views would be the cherry on top to end an eventful Mother’s Day. Featuring a variety of cuisines that can cater to every taste, from Cipriani, Asia Asia, Amerigos and a much wider selection available, mothers are spoiled for choice this Mother’s Day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

