celebrate-the-most-wonderful-time-of-the-year-with-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi’s-winterfest

Ring in the season and gear up for a holiday celebration like no other with the return of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Winterfest. Featuring back-to-back festive entertainment, family-friendly experiences and exciting new festive character appearances, guests are in for a treat at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Winterfest running until January 8.

The theme park is set to dazzle all decked out in festive ornaments and cheer, welcoming the season yet again with the ever-spectacular signature festive tree, including captivating overlays, sparkling snow globes, fairy lights and festive wreaths at every corner. Inside the Welcome Plaza,friends and loved ones can collect picture-perfect moments, immerse themselves in The Story of Winterfest, and commemorate their visit to the world’s leading theme park.At La Piazza stage, guests can watch skilled sculptors in action as they carve unique ice masterpiece inspired by the festive season. Once completed, guests can enjoy the full collection featuring the breathtaking ice sculptures.

The streets are filled with joy and all things festive as the Park’s roaming entertainment delight guests with a live performance of Italian band on the Italian street and the festive Poi performers lighting up the season with an unrivalled festive show. What’s more, an exhilarating ice-skating spectacular will take place at the Red Theatre starting from December 1st, recitingthe story of an Italian festive tale as skilled skaters, acrobats and aerialists enthrall, thrill and amaze guests with a unique display of art. Those looking to be mesmerized can head to Enzo’s house on the Italian street to watch a fascinating light and projection artistry, especially during the Tree Lighting Ceremony, offering guests the chance to celebrate the season with state-of-the-art lighting shows, projections, streamers and snow.

For a quick break, families and friends can practice their swings at the Festive Trees and Tees, a racing mini golf course. Additionally, kids can head over to the Green Zone to enjoy different arts and crafts at Holly Jolly Crafts or to Espresso Rosso to experience interactive activities at the Gingerbread Factory.

Meet and greet opportunities will be available for guests to enjoy with the return of fan-favorite festive characters, including the Snow Globe Lady and Gingerbread Lady. This Winterfest, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will be welcoming a new character, dubbed Befana, known for her generous acts in the Italian folklore as an old woman who used to deliver gifts for children in Italy on the feast of the Epiphany.

Located on Yas Island,Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions. The park is located minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark andWarner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

