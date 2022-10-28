celebrate-the-spooky-season-at-yas-waterworld-with-bandit’s-boo-on-october-29

Celebratespooky season at Yas Waterworld as it gears up to host Bandit’s Boo on October 29 from 4pm to 7pm. With lots of thrills and spice,Yas Waterworld will turn into a family-friendly spooktacular wonderland with wicked and spooky décor in addition to a variety of eek-tastic activities for guests to enjoy.From engaging performances by the Grave Digger Bandits, LED Drummers and an astounding sax player, to trick or treating, a live DJ on deck and access to the waterpark’s 45 rides, slides and attractions, guests of all ages are in for a fa-boo-lous night ahead.

Did anyone say Trick or Treat? Yes, indeed! Guests and their littles ones can trick and treat their way through the Spooky Cabanas Treasure Hunt and grab all their favorite candy so long as they keep an eye out for the mischievous bandits – Skinny and Chubby – who are always up to no good!

Guests will also enjoy watching all their favorite Yas Waterworld characters dress up in their best Halloween costumes and have the opportunity to strike their spookiest pose and snap a picture with them.

To know more and to buy your tickets visit https://www.yaswaterworld.com/en/events/spooktacular

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

