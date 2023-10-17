Celebrated belgian filmmaker Hugo Teugels ready to shine at Rome Film Festival

Tomorrow, the Rome Film Festival kicks off, and in five days, the Belgian director Hugo Teugels is expected to grace the red carpet at the event. This renowned filmmaker, with a multitude of interests in the field of cinema, is a familiar face we’ve previously seen at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival. He is a true regular at these prestigious events.

Hugo Teugels has received numerous accolades, winning awards across various countries and continents, and his projects continue to grow in scale.Preparations are underway for the award-winning director, writer, editor, and cinematographer – Hugo Teugels, the filmmaker!

Ufficio Stampa