Celebrating Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary: Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi Takes Guests On A Momentous Journey Inside Middle East Film & Comic Con 2023

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is set to delight fans with an exciting experience celebrating the Warner Bros. centennial at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2023, happening until March 5th at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The three-day event is scheduled to be the biggest yet, as the world’s largest indoor theme park takes center stage with the biggest stand at the exhibit, featuring exciting games, unique photo opportunities, social activations and in-person meet & greets with beloved Animation characters and DC Super Heroes.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s participation at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2023 commemorates Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary and is part of the studio’s global campaign, ‘Celebrate Every Story’, which honors 100 years of storytelling and beloved films, TV shows and characters that generations have grown up with.

Fans of all ages will get the chance to take memorable pictures with favorite Super Heroes like Batman, Superman, Supergirl and the Super Looney Tunes, including Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester and Bugs Bunny dressed in his Superman costume, in celebration of Warner Bros. 100 and Superman Season, which is running at the park until March 19.

Guests visiting Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s stand at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2023 will get to win special prizes with a “Spin the Wheel” game and a “Mystery Box” experience and take on mind-bending challenges inside a mirror maze tunnel, where they can find Super-Villains Harley Quinn and The Joker waiting for guests for an enhanced meet and greet experience in The Joker Fun House. Adding to the fun, guests can find the Batmobile as it relocates on the occasion from The WB hotel to Middle East Film & Comic Con. Guests can also visit the park’s dedicated retail space to choose from a wide variety of themed merchandise and Super Hero themed mementos along with a WB 100th special edition exclusive Bugs Bunny Funko Pop retailing for the first time!

Later this year, guests can look forward to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi spoiling park-goers with unique family-friendly activities and attractions in celebration of Warner Bros.’ 100th year. That’s not all folks! Guests can also visit The WB hotel for a special edition of fun, all in honor of the brand’s centennial anniversary.

Renowned for its immersive and interactive attractions, bringing to life some of the most iconic characters and stories from the DC universe and beyond. The Park has become a popular attraction for families and young spirits, offering a range of rides, attractions and live shows for every taste. Guests are encouraged to visit Middle East Film & Comic Con 2023 in their favorite Super Hero costumes to collect unforgettable keepsakes with their favorite Warner Bros. characters.

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

