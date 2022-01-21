celebrity-pregnancy-announcements-of-2022:-see-which-stars-are-expecting

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022.

The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater.

“For the last two and half years we have kept our struggle with infertility very private. Aimee and I have wanted to start a family since the day we were married,” the dad-to-be captioned their maternity shoot photos at the time. “Things don’t always go as we plan. What followed for us was multiple fertility doctors, multiple fertility clinics, an IUI attempt, two rounds of IVF — one a complete failure, and a miscarriage this summer after finally getting pregnant for the very first time. I watched my wife take hundreds of shots and injections, go through procedures and tests and walk through the physical and emotional roller coaster of the infertility process.”

Luke called their upcoming arrival a “miracle” in the caption, concluding, “God is so good and so faithful. So — today we are beyond thrilled to share that we are pregnant with a baby boy. My wife is the strongest person I know. This has been the most humbling and exhausting season and yet God has answered our prayers. I can’t wait to see Aimee as a mother. And also can’t wait to give this little guy a sweet mullet for his first haircut. Thank you to those that walked with us through this. Thank for your prayers and encouragement. Baby Boy Rodgers we can’t wait to meet you in July.”

Aimee shared the news with a post of her own, writing that she was “so thankful” to have conceived.

“My relationship with God has deepened,” the expectant star captioned her reveal. “My marriage is stronger than ever. I’m so thankful for my rock of a husband. I finally get to be a mommy and get to watch the love of my life become a daddy.”

Jordan Rodgers’ fiancée, JoJo Fletcher, commented on the social media upload: “I’m crying. Love you guys and already love that little boy so much.”

That same day, reality star Olivia Buckland announced her own pregnancy news “Happy New Year … Baby Bowen,” the Love Island UK alum captioned her January 1 Instagram upload with husband Alex Bowen. “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen. … We are so unbelievably overflowing with love.”

The Say Yes to the Dress alum met Alex on season 2 of the British dating series in 2016, and the pair wed in September 2018 in the United Kingdom.

