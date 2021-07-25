CEO Cristian Nardi : Online Reputation Management Services, ORM Company Italy Milan Rome

Concept of ORM (Online Reputation Management) is the practice of monitoring the online discussions going on about your company or your product in blogs, forums, social media platforms or any platforms where people get the opportunity to pen their views. It is about putting your stamp as a credible, trustworthy and authoritative source in the internet and keeping the most positive, relevant and value based information about your business in the first page of all the search engines. In the present day business scenario every purchase decision starts online and if a prospective or existing customer comes across anything negative about your business in the top result page it will have a devastating effect on your sales. To monitor the conversation in the virtual world all business houses needs the help of professional ORM solution providers who has a good infrastructure and worldwide presence.

When it comes to ORM services, Privacy Garantita based in Chennai, India is second to none and considered as the pioneers in this art. Our social media viral promoters and online influencers from online reputation management services, ORM Company Milan, Rome is well versed in the art of ORM solutions and with their knowledge and expertise helps the company to explore the power of the virtual world and eliminate the negative contents and maintain the online brand reputation. Our Online identity managers and online perception changers helps the companies build a brand image by constantly posting positive contents and suppressing and eliminating all defamatory comments so that your band is projected in the first search result page of all search engines.

Privacy Garantita offline and online public relations specialists closely watch any mention of the company name in the virtual world and deal with any harmful contents in a polite and proactive way so that the reputation is maintained in all search engine pages. Our virtual community posters from online reputation management services, ORM Company Milan Rome offer state of the art social media ORM services and makes sure that customer satisfaction is maintained at all times. We operate with a team of 10,000 content markers and native writers who are always ready to take up any project from any part of the world.

5 Reasons to Hire Virtual Social Media

1) Our vast experience in handling online reputation management (ORM) for individuals, small and large businesses, corporates and government accounts in various countries.

2) Privacy and confidentiality is strictly maintained for all accounts.

3) Only company in the world to have more than 10,000+ online marketers exclusively for online reputation management (ORM) services.

4) In-house native writers, translators, public relations specialist, video graphers, graphic artists, cartoonists, voice over specialists, ethical hackers, bloggers, search and social media experts, news reporters, viral marketers, data analysts, influencers outreach specialists and customised end-to-end 24/7 keyword monitoring team.

5) Quick turnaround of actions and results with complete benchmark data

