cerise-‘cece’-campbell-earns-title-of-la-jolla’s-first-female-eagle-scout

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – La Jolla High School junior Cerise ‘CeCe’ Campbell, a founding member of the local girls troop, reaches the pinnacle of Scouts BSA.

Last November, Campbell earned the title of Eagle Scout, becoming La Jolla’s first female to obtain Scouts BSA’s highest rank.

CeCe, who is just 17-years-old, was honored on January 28th, at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, where her friends, family members and the Scouts of Troops 506B (boys) and 506G (girls) attended in support of her amazing achievement.

CeCe joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her experience and all the hard work it took to earn the Eagle Scout title.

For more information visit www.lajollatroop506.com

