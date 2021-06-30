chadi-zeneddine,-meriame-deghedi-take-charge-of-cairo-festival-industry-events

Chadi Zeneddine, one of the core team that created the Doha Film Institute’s talent incubator Qumra, has taken charge as manager of the Cairo International Film Festival’s (CIFF) co-production market Cairo Film Connection (CFC).

Zeneddine’s predecessor Meriame Deghedi is now head of Cairo Industry Days.

The CFC is now open for submissions though Aug. 5, 2021.

CIFF recently confirmed that it will hold its 43rd edition Dec. 1-10. Now in its 8th year, the CFC (Dec. 4-6) has supported more than 120 Arab filmmakers including Yousry Nasrallah, Kaouther Ben Hania, Sameh Alaa, Mehdi Barsaoui, Bassel Ghandour, Haider Rashid and Mayye Zayed.

To be eligible for submission to the CFC, projects must be directed by filmmakers of Arab nationality or origin. The project must be a work of feature-length fiction or non-fiction in development or post-production stage. The director of the project must have previously directed a minimum of one film, whether it’s short or feature-length.

CIFF president Mohamed Hefzy said: “Despite all the challenges the industry have gone through, CFC mission is to keep supporting creative voices from the region and to bring compelling and exciting stories to audiences around the world. Working together with our partners and sponsors we are looking to another exceptional edition.”

“We’re also glad that Chadi Zeneddine has joined our team, after three years of consulting for CFC,” Hefzy added. “His industry experience and singular perspective as an artist will bring freshness to the program.”

Zeneddine is currently developing and co-producing a limited series, “Rosas Negras” set in Argentina.

“It is my pleasure to join the Cairo International Film Festival team in running the dynamic Cairo Film Connection co-production market, and in generating a productive space for filmmakers and industry alike,” Zeneddine said. “I am also looking forward to discovering and supporting talent from the region and the Arab diaspora.”

Meanwhile, Cairo Industry Days (Dec. 3-6), CIFF’s industry platform, is now in its fourth year in partnership with the Arab Cinema Centre. It brings industry professionals from around the world to engage in a program of masterclasses, panel discussions, and events designed to highlight and support filmmaking talent from the region.

“Last year the Cairo Film Connection provided not only financial support to filmmakers but an opportunity to gain exclusive access to leading international and regional professionals,” Deghedi said. “With more than 150 meetings made in last year’s exceptional edition, we’re aiming to maintain Cairo Industry Days as the meeting point of film creators and strengthen the market of independent cinema within the region.”