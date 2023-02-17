chairwoman-of-black-men-&-women-united-of-san-diego,-francine-maxwell,-discusses-lives-of-prominent-black-figures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As part of our continuing celebration of Black History Month, Chairwoman of Black Men & Women United of San Diego, Francine Maxwell, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney once again to share information about the lives of prominent black figures and how their contributions have played an important role in history.

During this interview, Maxwell touched on the following three people:

Ruane Jeter- versatile has several patents for medical devices like the disposable scalpel and invented a toaster with a digital timer that allows users to choose how well they want their bread toasted. Janet Emerson Bashen-business consultant software inventor patent web-based EEO software applications linking to assist with investigation and claims tracking. Terry Davis- first Black female denim manufacturer in the US started out as a electrical engineer

