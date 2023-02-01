Chalmers calls for more investor cash in green energy

by Ufficio Stampa
1 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
chalmers-calls-for-more-investor-cash-in-green-energy


Treasurer Jim Chalmers is continuing his argument for a “values-based” approach to capitalism, urging large investors to sink more money into climate-friendly energy.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Chalmers calls for more investor cash in green energy

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: