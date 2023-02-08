Chalmers calls on banks to pass on full rate rise to savers by Mata 8 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Treasurer Jim Chalmers has urged banks to pass on this week’s interest rate rise to savings accounts, highlighting an inquiry from the competition watchdog. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Chalmers calls on banks to pass on full rate rise to savers” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Chalmers calls on banks to pass on full rate rise to savers”