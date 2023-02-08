Chalmers calls on banks to pass on full rate rise to savers

8 Febbraio 2023
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has urged banks to pass on this week’s interest rate rise to savings accounts, highlighting an inquiry from the competition watchdog.

