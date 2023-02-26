Chalmers signals $3m super fund threshold for cut to tax breaks

26 Febbraio 2023
The treasurer said the $3 million cap was a “good example” of the potential change to superannuation tax concessions to be debated in a bid to prevent deeper budget deficits.

