WEB REPUTATION

Changes to TransNet sales tax ordinance rejected on SANDAG board

by Ufficio Stampa
29 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
changes-to-transnet-sales-tax-ordinance-rejected-on-sandag-board


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 27, the SANDAG board voted on a change to the TransNet ordinance.

TransNet is the half-cent sales tax used by SANDAG to fund local transportation projects.

Because of the legislation’s 2/3 majority vote requirement, even the weighted voting system did not provide proponents of the bill enough support to pass the proposed changes.

SANDAG board member and opponent of the TransNet changes, Terry Gaasterland, joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the legislation.

Categories: Good Evening San Diego, Local San Diego News, Politics, Trending

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Changes to TransNet sales tax ordinance rejected on SANDAG board

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: