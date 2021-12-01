channel-katie-holmes’-cozy-style-with-these-ugg-boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially December! Time to whip out those winter boots and bundle up under cozy coats. While we always aim to achieve a fashion-forward look, comfort and warmth are also top priorities for Us this time of year. After all, who wants to freeze when the weather outside is frightful? If we’re going to be walking in a winter wonderland, we need to keep our toes toasty. There’s a reason Santa dons those thick boots! Sandals and sneakers simply won’t cut it.

One reliable winter boot that has kept Us warm for years is a snug pair of UGGs. And while these shoes have never gone out of style, they’re making a major comeback this year that harkens back to the mid-2000s! Many celebs have been spotted rocking this signature sheepskin silhouette, including Katie Holmes. In fact, the actress sported mini button boots last summer — so, you know this versatile look can be worn all year long. Shop Holmes’ exact same UGGs from Amazon for just $155.

See It!

Get the UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Button II Boot for just $155 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

The UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Button II Boot is a winter wardrobe essential. Made from 100% sheepskin and cow suede, this iconic shoe is fully lined with fur for the coziest fit. Plus, it’s been pretreated to repel moisture and stains — water-resistant winter boots are perfect for snowy days! Featuring a similar design as the classic UGG original, this Bailey boot stands out with darling button details. And the shoe is available in six different colors: Chestnut, Black, Grey, Caribou, Redwood and Pink Blossom. Holmes opted for the Chestnut shade while out and about in New York.

See It!

Get the UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Button II Boot for just $155 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Many reviews stated that these UGGs are “legit” and high quality. “Best boots ever!” declared one shopper. “Pros: Long wearing, fit like a glove, keep feet toasty warm.” Win-win-win! Another customer said, “I really love them and they are very versatile compared to the regular mini UGG. The little button is cute too.” And according to this review, “You cannot beat the original Ugg! These are the cutest little booties and I know that they will last forever!”

The UGG Mini Bailey Button Boot is really cute as a button. Snag a pair for the holidays before they sell out!

See It! Get the UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Button II Boot for just $155 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from UGG here and explore more boots here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!