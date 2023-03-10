Charity watchdog investigating Hillsong over fraud and tax evasion claims by Vito Califano 11 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Independent MP Andrew Wilkie used parliamentary privilege to claim financial records and documents show misuse of church funds. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Charity watchdog investigating Hillsong over fraud and tax evasion claims” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Charity watchdog investigating Hillsong over fraud and tax evasion claims”