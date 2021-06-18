charlize-theron-hosting-‘f9’-screening-to-benefit-africa-outreach-project

Charlize Theron is raising money for Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) with a few of her “Fast” friends.

The Oscar winner is hosting an outdoor screening of “F9: The Fast Saga” on June 26 at the Universal Studios backlot. Theron joined the blockbuster franchise in the previous film, “The Fate of the Furious.” A Q&A following the screening will include Theron and her co-stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Justin Lin, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael.

Seth Rogan, January Jones, Chelsea Handler, Thuso Mbedu, Paris Jackson, Lilly Singh, Taika Waititi, Andrew Zimmern, Jason Reitman and David Oyelowo are also on the guest list.

Created in 2007, CTAOP works on preventing HIV infection among African youth by supporting health, education and community initiatives. The organization also awards college scholarships to young people in South Africa.

The evening’s presenting sponsor is Coin Cloud with additional sponsorships provided by Dior, Elephant Cooperation, Universal, Bloomberg, WME, Pernod Ricard, Breitling and PlaneAire.

Last week, our founder @CharlizeAfrica spoke at the opening of the @UN High-Level Meeting on HIV/AIDS, where the UN adopted a set of new ambitious targets for ending AIDS by 2030. — Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) (@CTAOP) June 17, 2021

Theron hosted a similar night in August on the top of the Grove parking structure with a drive-in showing of “Mad Max: Fury Road.” At the time, it was one of the first gala-type events to be held since the onset of the pandemic.

It was announced last month that Theron’s production company Denver and Delilah is teaming with Netflix and director Niki Caro to develop a film about a group of top female surfers who have waged a battle for the right to compete in big-wave contests. The movie is based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Fight for Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth.”