Charlotte Rampling Drama ‘Juniper’ Acquired by Parkland Entertainment For U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Rampling starrer “Juniper” has been picked up by distributor Parkland Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland. In “Juniper,” Rampling plays Ruth, a “funny, rude, fearless, flirtatious” grandmother who unexpectedly descends on her grandson Sam and his father after Sam is suspended from boarding school. For Sam, who is already struggling with suicidal thoughts, the […]

