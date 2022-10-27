Charted: Gender-Neutral Names in America

ratio of boys versus girls with gender-neutral names in the U.S.

Charted: Gender-Neutral Names in America

Over the course of the last three decades, gender-neutral names have become more common across the United States.

This graphic by Georgios Karamanis uses data from the U.S. Social Security Administration to show over 168,000 names, and how the ratio of boys versus girls with each of those names has changed since 1880.

The data examines names that have been given to both genders, so any gender-specific names have been excluded from the dataset.

And it looks like after initially becoming more common in the early 20th century, gender-neutral names became more common after 1990. As an example, here’s a look at the top gender-neutral names in the U.S. in 2017:

U.S. Baby Names (2017) Female Male
Gentry 109 110
Ryen 31 31
Kayce 23 23
Kyri 19 19
Cashmere 17 17
Safari 15 15
Gemini 14 14
Munachimso 14 14
Elis 12 12
Iremide 12 12
Ziyan 12 12
Yarel 11 11
Kimoni 10 10
Roe 10 10
Autry 9 9
Kelyn 9 9
Kitt 9 9
Romie 9 9
Ekko 8 8
Jojo 8 8
Majestic 8 8
Bevin 7 7
Jerzey 7 7
Victorious 7 7
Aidynn 6 6
Biak 6 6
Cobie 6 6
Dhani 6 6
Jayln 6 6
Jem 6 6
Jessee 6 6
Kastyn 6 6
Maxie 6 6
Shaden 6 6
Tobie 6 6
Ase 5 5
Azeriah 5 5
Cameo 5 5
Choice 5 5
Chosyn 5 5
Ellyot 5 5
Hyland 5 5
Iretomiwa 5 5
Jeylani 5 5
Kahri 5 5
Kaysyn 5 5
Kharsyn 5 5
Kiko 5 5
Kindred 5 5
Landy 5 5
Lyrix 5 5
Ngozi 5 5
Yohanan 5 5
Zaryn 5 5
Zhen 5 5

