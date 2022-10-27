Charted: Gender-Neutral Names in America

Over the course of the last three decades, gender-neutral names have become more common across the United States.

This graphic by Georgios Karamanis uses data from the U.S. Social Security Administration to show over 168,000 names, and how the ratio of boys versus girls with each of those names has changed since 1880.

The data examines names that have been given to both genders, so any gender-specific names have been excluded from the dataset.

And it looks like after initially becoming more common in the early 20th century, gender-neutral names became more common after 1990. As an example, here’s a look at the top gender-neutral names in the U.S. in 2017:

U.S. Baby Names (2017) Female Male Gentry 109 110 Ryen 31 31 Kayce 23 23 Kyri 19 19 Cashmere 17 17 Safari 15 15 Gemini 14 14 Munachimso 14 14 Elis 12 12 Iremide 12 12 Ziyan 12 12 Yarel 11 11 Kimoni 10 10 Roe 10 10 Autry 9 9 Kelyn 9 9 Kitt 9 9 Romie 9 9 Ekko 8 8 Jojo 8 8 Majestic 8 8 Bevin 7 7 Jerzey 7 7 Victorious 7 7 Aidynn 6 6 Biak 6 6 Cobie 6 6 Dhani 6 6 Jayln 6 6 Jem 6 6 Jessee 6 6 Kastyn 6 6 Maxie 6 6 Shaden 6 6 Tobie 6 6 Ase 5 5 Azeriah 5 5 Cameo 5 5 Choice 5 5 Chosyn 5 5 Ellyot 5 5 Hyland 5 5 Iretomiwa 5 5 Jeylani 5 5 Kahri 5 5 Kaysyn 5 5 Kharsyn 5 5 Kiko 5 5 Kindred 5 5 Landy 5 5 Lyrix 5 5 Ngozi 5 5 Yohanan 5 5 Zaryn 5 5 Zhen 5 5

