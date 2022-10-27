Charted: Gender-Neutral Names in America
Over the course of the last three decades, gender-neutral names have become more common across the United States.
This graphic by Georgios Karamanis uses data from the U.S. Social Security Administration to show over 168,000 names, and how the ratio of boys versus girls with each of those names has changed since 1880.
The data examines names that have been given to both genders, so any gender-specific names have been excluded from the dataset.
And it looks like after initially becoming more common in the early 20th century, gender-neutral names became more common after 1990. As an example, here’s a look at the top gender-neutral names in the U.S. in 2017:
|U.S. Baby Names (2017)
|Female
|Male
|Gentry
|109
|110
|Ryen
|31
|31
|Kayce
|23
|23
|Kyri
|19
|19
|Cashmere
|17
|17
|Safari
|15
|15
|Gemini
|14
|14
|Munachimso
|14
|14
|Elis
|12
|12
|Iremide
|12
|12
|Ziyan
|12
|12
|Yarel
|11
|11
|Kimoni
|10
|10
|Roe
|10
|10
|Autry
|9
|9
|Kelyn
|9
|9
|Kitt
|9
|9
|Romie
|9
|9
|Ekko
|8
|8
|Jojo
|8
|8
|Majestic
|8
|8
|Bevin
|7
|7
|Jerzey
|7
|7
|Victorious
|7
|7
|Aidynn
|6
|6
|Biak
|6
|6
|Cobie
|6
|6
|Dhani
|6
|6
|Jayln
|6
|6
|Jem
|6
|6
|Jessee
|6
|6
|Kastyn
|6
|6
|Maxie
|6
|6
|Shaden
|6
|6
|Tobie
|6
|6
|Ase
|5
|5
|Azeriah
|5
|5
|Cameo
|5
|5
|Choice
|5
|5
|Chosyn
|5
|5
|Ellyot
|5
|5
|Hyland
|5
|5
|Iretomiwa
|5
|5
|Jeylani
|5
|5
|Kahri
|5
|5
|Kaysyn
|5
|5
|Kharsyn
|5
|5
|Kiko
|5
|5
|Kindred
|5
|5
|Landy
|5
|5
|Lyrix
|5
|5
|Ngozi
|5
|5
|Yohanan
|5
|5
|Zaryn
|5
|5
|Zhen
|5
|5
