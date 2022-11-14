Charted: Healthcare Spending and Life Expectancy, by Country

Over the last century, life expectancy at birth has more than doubled across the globe, largely thanks to innovations and discoveries in various medical fields around sanitation, vaccines, and preventative healthcare.

Yet, while the average life expectancy for humans has increased significantly on a global scale, there’s still a noticeable gap in average life expectancies between different countries.

What’s the explanation for this divide? According to World Bank data compiled by Truman Du, it may be partially related to the amount of money a country spends on its healthcare.

More Spending Generally Means More Years

The latest available data from the World Bank includes both the healthcare spending per capita of 178 different countries and their average life expectancy.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the analysis found that countries that spent more on healthcare tended to have higher average life expectancies up until reaching the 80-year mark.

Country Health expenditure per capita (USD, 2019) Life expectancy at birth, total (years, 2020) Japan $4,360 85 Singapore $2,633 84 Korea, Rep. $2,625 83 Norway $8,007 83 Australia $5,427 83 Switzerland $9,666 83 Iceland $6,275 83 Israel $3,456 83 Malta $2,532 83 Sweden $5,671 82 Italy $2,906 82 Spain $2,711 82 Ireland $5,429 82 France $4,492 82 Finland $4,450 82 New Zealand $4,211 82 Canada $5,048 82 Luxembourg $6,221 82 Denmark $6,003 82 Netherlands $5,335 81 Austria $5,242 81 Cyprus $1,996 81 Greece $1,501 81 Portugal $2,221 81 Germany $5,440 81 United Kingdom $4,313 81 Belgium $4,960 81 Slovenia $2,219 81 Costa Rica $922 80 Qatar $1,807 80 Chile $1,376 80 Barbados $1,143 79 Maldives $854 79 Lebanon $663 79 Cuba $1,032 79 Panama $1,193 79 Estonia $1,599 78 Czech Republic $1,844 78 United Arab Emirates $1,843 78 Oman $625 78 Uruguay $1,661 78 Turkiye $396 78 Croatia $1,040 78 Bosnia and Herzegovina $554 78 Colombia $495 77 Bahrain $940 77 Thailand $296 77 United States $10,921 77 Seychelles $840 77 Ecuador $486 77 Antigua and Barbuda $760 77 Sri Lanka $161 77 China $535 77 Algeria $248 77 Peru $370 77 Morocco $174 77 Tunisia $233 77 Iran, Islamic Rep. $470 77 Slovak Republic $1,342 77 Argentina $946 77 Poland $1,014 77 St. Lucia $502 76 Malaysia $437 76 Brazil $853 76 Brunei Darussalam $672 76 Montenegro $735 76 North Macedonia $437 76 Hungary $1,062 76 Kuwait $1,759 76 Vietnam $181 75 Honduras $188 75 Latvia $1,167 75 Saudi Arabia $1,316 75 Armenia $524 75 Mexico $540 75 Lithuania $1,370 75 Belize $293 75 Nicaragua $161 75 Jordan $334 75 Jamaica $327 75 Guatemala $271 75 Paraguay $388 74 Romania $739 74 Dominican Republic $491 74 Serbia $641 74 Belarus $399 74 Mauritius $686 74 Bahamas $2,005 74 Georgia $291 74 Trinidad and Tobago $1,168 74 Bulgaria $698 74 El Salvador $300 74 Samoa $272 73 Cabo Verde $178 73 Solomon Islands $112 73 Azerbaijan $193 73 Bangladesh $46 73 St. Vincent and the Grenadines $355 73 Grenada $534 72 Egypt, Arab Rep. $150 72 Bhutan $116 72 Venezuela, RB $339 72 Moldova $284 72 Indonesia $120 72 Uzbekistan $99 72 Suriname $619 72 Kyrgyz Republic $62 72 Bolivia $246 72 Kazakhstan $273 71 Philippines $142 71 Russian Federation $653 71 Tajikistan $62 71 Ukraine $248 71 Nepal $53 71 Tonga $242 71 Iraq $253 71 Vanuatu $104 71 Sao Tome and Principe $108 71 Mongolia $163 70 Cambodia $113 70 Guyana $326 70 India $64 70 Botswana $482 70 Timor-Leste $93 70 Rwanda $51 69 Kiribati $172 69 Turkmenistan $500 68 Lao PDR $68 68 Senegal $59 68 Fiji $236 68 Djibouti $62 67 Pakistan $39 67 Madagascar $20 67 Myanmar $60 67 Kenya $83 67 Ethiopia $27 67 Gabon $215 67 Eritrea $25 67 Tanzania $40 66 Sudan $47 66 Afghanistan $66 65 Mauritania $58 65 Congo, Rep. $49 65 Papua New Guinea $65 65 Malawi $30 65 Comoros $72 65 Liberia $53 64 South Africa $547 64 Ghana $75 64 Haiti $57 64 Zambia $69 64 Namibia $427 64 Uganda $32 64 Niger $31 63 Gambia, The $30 62 Benin $29 62 Burkina Faso $42 62 Guinea $43 62 Burundi $21 62 Zimbabwe $103 62 Angola $71 61 Mozambique $39 61 Togo $51 61 Congo, Dem. Rep. $21 61 Eswatini $264 61 Mali $34 60 Cameroon $54 60 Equatorial Guinea $255 59 Guinea-Bissau $63 59 Cote d’Ivoire $75 58 South Sudan $23 58 Sierra Leone $46 55 Nigeria $71 55 Lesotho $124 55 Chad $30 55

However, there were a few slight exceptions. For instance, while the United States has the largest spending of any country included in the dataset, its average life expectancy of 77 years is lower than many other countries that spend far less per capita.

What’s going on in the United States? While there are several intermingling factors at play, some researchers believe a big contributor is the country’s higher infant mortality rate, along with its higher relative rate of violence among young adults.

On the other end of the spectrum, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have the highest life expectancies on the list despite their relatively low spending per capita.

It’s worth mentioning that this wasn’t always the case—in the 1960s, Japan’s life expectancy was actually the lowest among the G7 countries, and South Korea’s was below 60 years, making it one of the top 30 countries by improved life expectancy:

In fact, the last 60 years have seen many countries substantially increase their average life expectancies from the 30-40 year range to 70+ years. But as the header chart shows, there are still many countries lagging behind in Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

How High Can Average Life Expectancy Go?

Since people are living longer than they’ve ever lived before, how much higher will average life expectancies be in another 100 years?

Recent research published in Nature Communications suggests that, under the right circumstances, human beings have the potential to live up to 150 years.

Projections from the UN predict that growth will be divided, with developed countries seeing higher life expectancies than developing regions.

However, as seen in the above chart from the World Economic Forum and using UN data, it’s likely the gap between developed and developing countries will narrow over time.

