charted:-the-dark-web-price-index-2022

Click to view a larger version of the graphic.

The Dark Web Price Index 2022

Did you know that the internet you’re familiar with is only 10% of the total data that makes up the World Wide Web?

The rest of the web is hidden from plain sight, and requires special access to view. It’s known as the Deep Web, and nestled far down in the depths of it is a dark, sometimes dangerous place, known as the darknet, or Dark Web.

This graphic by Enrique Mendoza provides us a glimpse at this shrouded part of the internet, showing us some of the common items that are sold on there, and how much they typically cost.

A Brief Introduction to the Dark Web

Before diving in, it’s worth quickly explaining what the Dark Web is, and how people typically gain access to it.

Unlike the ordinary web (which is also known as the Surface Web), the Dark Web cannot be accessed through a regular browser such as Chrome or Safari. Rather, users need to access it anonymously via a Tor browser.

Tor, which is short for “The Onion Router,” is a special portal that connects users to Dark Web websites in a complicated way that ultimately protects the user’s identity. This means users can access websites anonymously.

The Dark Web can be a breeding ground for illegal activity, where people can buy things like contract killings, drugs, malware, and other people’s personal information.

Product Price Breakdown

How much is your personal information worth on the Dark Web? This graphic uses data from the 2022 Dark Web Product Price Index to find that out and more.

This annual report by privacyaffairs.com provides insights into some of the most popular products that are for sale on the Dark Web, such as credit card data, forged documents, and hacked info, and lists the average price of each product.

While this list is far from exhaustive and not the only measure of Dark Web prices, the report gives us a glimpse into hidden online territory that’s extremely unfamiliar to many of us.

Product Product Category Avg. Price USD (2022) Credit card details, account balance up to 5,000 Credit Card Data $120 Credit card details, account balance up to 1,000 Credit Card Data $80 Stolen online banking logins, minimum 2,000 on account Credit Card Data $65 Israel hacked credit card details with CVV Credit Card Data $25 Hacked (Global) credit card details with CVV Credit Card Data $15 Spain hacked credit card details with CVV Credit Card Data $25 Cloned American Express with PIN Credit Card Data $25 Canada hacked credit card details with CVV Credit Card Data $18 Australia hacked credit card details w/ CVV Credit Card Data $23 Cloned Mastercard with PIN Credit Card Data $20 Cloned VISA with PIN Credit Card Data $20 Stolen online banking logins, minimum 100 on account Credit Card Data $35 Walmart account with credit card attached Credit Card Data $10 USA hacked credit card details with CVV Credit Card Data $17 UK hacked credit card details with CVV Credit Card Data $20 PayPal transfer from stolen account, $1,000 – $3,000 balances Payment Processing Services $45 Cashapp verified account Payment Processing Services $800 Stolen PayPal account details, minimum $1,000 balances Payment Processing Services $20 Stolen UK fully verified Skrill account details Payment Processing Services $120 50 Hacked PayPal account logins Payment Processing Services $150 Hacked PerfectMoney account Payment Processing Services $110 PayPal transfers from stolen account, $100-$1,000 balance Payment Processing Services $15 Movo.Cash Login Payment Processing Services $14 Hacked Western Union Account Payment Processing Services $25 Stolen PayPal account details, minimum $100 balances Payment Processing Services $10 Western Union transfer from stolen account, $1,000+ balances Payment Processing Services $30 Stolen PayPal account details, no balance Payment Processing Services $15 Verified Stripe account with payment gateway Payment Processing Services $1,000 Hacked Weststein Card account Payment Processing Services $710 Hacked TransferGo account Payment Processing Services $510 50 Hacked PayPal account logins Payment Processing Services $200 Hacked PerfectMoney account Payment Processing Services $160 Hacked UK Neteller account Payment Processing Services $70 Hacked Western Union Account Payment Processing Services $45 Movo.Cash Login Payment Processing Services $14 Stolen PayPal account details, no balance Payment Processing Services $14 Kraken verified account Crypto Accounts $250 Cex.io verified account Crypto Accounts $170 Hacked Coinbase verified account Crypto Accounts $120 Coinfield.com verified account Crypto Accounts $120 USA verified LocalBitcoins account Crypto Accounts $120 Blockchain.com verified account Crypto Accounts $90 Crypto.com verified account Crypto Accounts $250 Xcoins verified account Crypto Accounts $320 bitit.io verified account Crypto Accounts $400 Bit2me verified account Crypto Accounts $120 Netflix account, 1-year subscription Hacked Services $25 Bet365 account Hacked Services $40 Kaspersky account Hacked Services $5 NBA League Pass Hacked Services $7 Various adult site accounts Hacked Services $5 Canva Pro yearly Hacked Services $6 CNBC Pro Hacked Services $3 Netflix 4K 1 year Hacked Services $4 HBO Hacked Services $4 Orange TV Hacked Services $4 Hulu Hacked Services $5 Uber hacked account Hacked Services $15 Uber driver hacked account Hacked Services $35 Utility bill templates Forged Documents (Scans) $25 New York driver’s license Forged Documents (Scans) $70 US business cheque templates Forged Documents (Scans) $10 Russian passport scan Forged Documents (Scans) $100 USA selfie with holding ID Forged Documents (Scans) $120 Minnesota driver’s license Forged Documents (Scans) $150 NSW (Australia) driver’s license Forged Documents (Scans) $150 Alberta CA driver’s License (scan) Forged Documents (Scans) $165 Maltese Passport Forged Documents (Physical) $3,800 Latvian National ID Forged Documents (Physical) $160 Netherlands Passport Forged Documents (Physical) $3,800 Poland Passport Forged Documents (Physical) $3,800 French Passport Forged Documents (Physical) $3,800 Various European Union passports Forged Documents (Physical) $3,800 Delaware ID Forged Documents (Physical) $150 Indiana ID Forged Documents (Physical) $150 Montana ID Forged Documents (Physical) $150 Nevada ID Forged Documents (Physical) $160 Texas ID Forged Documents (Physical) $150 Fake US Green Card Forged Documents (Physical) $160 New Jersey drivers license Forged Documents (Physical) $160 Louisiana ID Forged Documents (Physical) $150 Utah ID Forged Documents (Physical) $150 European Union National ID (avg.) Forged Documents (Physical) $160 US driver’s license Forged Documents (Physical) $150 Lithuanian passport Forged Documents (Physical) $3,800 10 million USA email addresses Email Database Dumps $120 600k New Zealand emails Email Database Dumps $110 2,4 million Canada emails Email Database Dumps $100 Europe fresh, high-quality per 1,000 installs Malware $1,800 UK high-quality per 1,000 installs Malware $1,800 Europe low-quality, slow-speed, low success rate, per 1,000 installs Malware $120 USA, CA, UK, AU med quality, 70% success rate per 1,000 installs Malware $1,200 CA high-quality, per 1,000 installs Malware $1,200 USA high-quality, per 1,000 installs Malware $1,700 USA, CA, UK, AU low quality, slow speed, low success rate x 1000 installs Malware $800 Europe, aged, high-quality, per 1,000 installs Malware $1,100 USA only, medium-quality, 70% success rate, per 1,000 installs Malware $900 Europe, medium-quality, 70% success rate, per 1,000 installs Malware $450 Global, low quality, slow-speed, low success rate, per 1,000 installs Malware $45 Global, medium-quality, 70% success rate, per 1,000 Malware $115 Android OS per 1,000 installs Malware $950 Premium-quality, per 1,000 Malware $5,500 Unprotected website, 10-50k requests per second, 1 month DDOS Attacks $850 Unprotected website, 10-50k requests per second, 1 week DDOS Attacks $450 Europe, low-quality, slow speed, low success rate per 1, 000 requests DDOS Attacks $300 Unprotected website, 10-50k requests per second, 1 hour DDOS Attacks $10 Unprotected website, 10-50k requests per second, 24 hours DDOS Attacks $45 Premium protected website, 20-50k requests per second, multiple elite proxies, 24 hours DDOS Attacks $200

One of the most expensive items included in the dataset is premium malware, which costs about $5,500 per 1,000 installs. While the cost for premium malware is hefty, there are still billions of malware attacks occurring every year causing huge monetary damage.

On the other end of the spectrum are Paypal account details, Netflix logins, or stolen credit card details (complete with a CVV) all available for less than $20.

How to Protect Your Personal Information

As the line between the digital and physical realm becomes increasingly blurry, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re protecting yourself and your personal information from identity theft.

According to Privacy Affairs, there are several proactive measures you can take to decrease your chances of getting hacked. This includes using a VPN whenever you access public Wi-Fi, using different passwords for different online accounts, and investing in anti-malware software to combat unwanted visitors.

The post Charted: The Dark Web Price Index 2022 appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

pappa2200