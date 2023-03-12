charted:-the-global-plastic-waste-trade

Charting the Movement of Global Plastic Waste

Every year, nations worldwide produce around 350 million metric tons of plastic waste. This is equivalent to over 10 million fully loaded garbage trucks.

Most of this plastic waste is either incinerated or sent to landfills, thus eventually polluting our air, land, and oceans. Only a fraction of this waste is recycled, and contrary to popular belief, just 2% is traded internationally.

This graphic by Our World in Data uses data from OECD and UN Comtrade to reveal just how much plastic waste is traded across borders, and which countries are estimated to export and import the most of it.

Why Trade Waste?

Though most plastic waste is managed and recycled within countries, exporting spare waste helps manage a part of their plastic emissions more cheaply and reduces pressure on local recycling facilities and landfills.

Importing plastics, on the other hand, comes with certain financial benefits too. Repurposing recycled plastics into goods is a far cheaper option for industries that would otherwise rely on buying newly manufactured expensive plastics. And many countries differ when it comes to their specific plastic recycling capabilities and needs, so while they might export some plastic waste, they also import others that are useful.

Research has even found that higher plastic waste imports have positively impacted the economic growth of many low-income countries, in the right circumstances.

However, when countries export unusable and non-recyclable contaminated plastics, these same low-income nations may see the end-of-life ecosystem costs outweigh any financial benefits.

The World’s Biggest Plastic Importers and Exporters

With its reported plastic waste exports nearing four million metric tons, Europe exports nearly 80% of the world’s traded plastic waste. However, as most is reportedly exported to other European nations, it is also the largest importing region.

Here are the world’s top plastic waste exporters in 2020 according to UN Comtrade data:

Rank Country Exported Plastic Waste (2020) 1 Germany 853,860,858 kg 2 Japan 820,742,495 kg 3 USA 624,511,072 kg 4 United Kingdom 560,986,540 kg 5 Netherlands 413,233,255 kg 6 Belgium 346,218,522 kg 7 France 333,748,686 kg 8 Italy 217,167,070 kg 9 Slovenia 181,914,979 kg 10 Austria 179,322,638 kg 11 Poland 155,891,362 kg 12 Canada 150,206,837 kg 13 China, Hong Kong SAR 112,080,263 kg 14 Sweden 111,514,132 kg 15 Australia 100,204,277 kg 16 Czechia 89,082,929 kg 17 Spain 86,854,314 kg 18 Thailand 85,385,733 kg 19 Switzerland 83,005,449 kg 20 Philippines 75,168,153 kg 21 Nigeria 74,639,859 kg 22 Norway 71,372,606 kg 23 Denmark 55,662,774 kg 24 Greece 53,393,857 kg 25 Portugal 53,003,217 kg 26 China 50,478,220 kg 27 Ireland 48,751,674 kg 28 Indonesia 43,724,756 kg 29 Other Asia, nes 43,457,341 kg 30 Viet Nam 37,175,812 kg 31 Singapore 34,704,348 kg 32 Croatia 32,316,215 kg 33 Romania 29,700,995 kg 34 Lithuania 28,983,059 kg 35 Republic of Korea 28,904,472 kg 36 Slovakia 27,652,928 kg 37 Russian Federation 25,644,305 kg 38 Mexico 24,702,933 kg 39 Saudi Arabia 23,481,323 kg 40 New Zealand 22,480,990 kg 41 Israel 21,643,157 kg 42 Malaysia 19,027,615 kg 43 Latvia 17,866,739 kg 44 Estonia 16,294,944 kg 45 Finland 15,249,438 kg 46 Dominican Republic 14,719,180 kg 47 Turkey 14,523,187 kg 48 United Republic of Tanzania 14,479,176 kg 49 Belarus 13,835,708 kg 50 Nicaragua 11,514,077 kg 51 Luxembourg 10,803,768 kg 52 Iceland 10,672,493 kg 53 Cyprus 9,892,697 kg 54 Chile 9,794,134 kg 55 Bulgaria 9,617,547 kg 56 Jamaica 9,017,513 kg 57 Costa Rica 8,825,189 kg 58 Serbia 7,760,215 kg 59 El Salvador 7,419,495 kg 60 Myanmar 7,249,896 kg 61 Cambodia 6,951,533 kg 62 Lebanon 6,415,630 kg 63 Bosnia Herzegovina 6,007,289 kg 64 Kazakhstan 5,653,113 kg 65 Guatemala 5,379,563 kg 66 Ethiopia 4,713,442 kg 67 Senegal 4,642,680 kg 68 Uganda 4,418,835 kg 69 Mauritania 4,295,751 kg 70 Pakistan 4,290,080 kg 71 Kenya 3,840,457 kg 72 India 3,819,791 kg 73 Colombia 3,804,346 kg 74 United Arab Emirates 3,772,818 kg 75 Ecuador 3,483,956 kg 76 North Macedonia 3,477,001 kg 77 Panama 3,317,193 kg 78 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 3,124,150 kg 79 Tajikistan 3,062,960 kg 80 Morocco 3,026,647 kg 81 Kuwait 2,407,677 kg 82 Namibia 2,353,190 kg 83 Brazil 2,347,776 kg 84 Ukraine 2,278,326 kg 85 Hungary 2,249,520 kg 86 South Africa 2,079,115 kg 87 Barbados 1,859,440 kg 88 Rwanda 1,805,214 kg 89 Kyrgyzstan 1,775,603 kg 90 Oman 1,721,228 kg 91 Zambia 1,699,478 kg 92 Mauritius 1,517,428 kg 93 Mozambique 1,470,146 kg 94 Egypt 1,348,091 kg 95 Malta 1,282,539 kg 96 Burkina Faso 1,225,000 kg 97 Uruguay 1,114,915 kg 98 Paraguay 1,003,800 kg 99 Bolivia (Plurinational State of) 740,180 kg 100 Trinidad and Tobago 658,955 kg 101 Eswatini 649,645 kg 102 Georgia 643,683 kg 103 French Polynesia 577,460 kg 104 Sri Lanka 483,401 kg 105 Botswana 482,755 kg 106 Jordan 440,681 kg 107 Belize 368,658 kg 108 Togo 366,264 kg 109 China, Macao SAR 350,362 kg 110 Azerbaijan 300,000 kg 111 Peru 250,030 kg 112 Zimbabwe 200,001 kg 113 Benin 190,360 kg 114 Uzbekistan 188,430 kg 115 Montenegro 171,132 kg 116 Republic of Moldova 169,735 kg 117 Fiji 155,396 kg 118 Burundi 111,370 kg 119 Congo 94,000 kg 120 Grenada 49,504 kg 121 Brunei Darussalam 39,660 kg 122 Malawi 25,709 kg 123 Cayman Isds 1,435 kg 124 Lesotho 133 kg 125 Guyana 100 kg 126 Democratic Republic of the Congo 33 kg 127 Armenia 1 kg



Due to political reasons, UN Comtrade includes Taiwan data under “Other Asia, not elsewhere specified.”

Germany, which is the world’s largest exporter of plastic scraps and waste at 854 million kilograms, relies primarily on the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Türkiye, and Malaysia to manage this plastic waste.

Asia’s largest plastic exports are from Japan, which trades primarily with other Asian countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Korea. In 2020, Japan was the world’s second-largest plastic waste exporter with 821 million kilograms shipped.

Third on this list is the United States. The country is estimated to have exported more than 600 million kilograms of plastic waste in 2020, and while a majority was traded with Canada, a portion also went to Mexico, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

And on the receiving end, Malaysia and Türkiye have become the world’s largest plastic waste importers, primarily from within their respective regions:

Rank Country Imported Plastic Waste (2020) 1 Malaysia 715,274,628 kg 2 Türkiye 619,287,422 kg 3 Germany 567,239,848 kg 4 Viet Nam 440,706,678 kg 5 Netherlands 417,312,448 kg 6 USA 243,981,665 kg 7 Indonesia 233,926,526 kg 8 Other Asia, nes 230,934,455 kg 9 Poland 195,332,771 kg 10 Italy 192,114,936 kg 11 China, Hong Kong SAR 186,629,825 kg 12 Belgium 185,232,530 kg 13 Spain 182,033,579 kg 14 Austria 170,175,178 kg 15 Canada 167,123,643 kg 16 China 150,033,032 kg 17 United Kingdom 144,482,263 kg 18 Thailand 130,341,730 kg 19 France 128,752,962 kg 20 Slovenia 102,353,864 kg 21 Rep. of Korea 97,893,699 kg 22 India 89,145,346 kg 23 Czechia 79,601,672 kg 24 Mexico 68,782,729 kg 25 Latvia 68,107,317 kg 26 Lithuania 66,374,140 kg 27 Bulgaria 63,823,882 kg 28 Switzerland 61,347,327 kg 29 Ireland 54,078,049 kg 30 Romania 47,989,380 kg 31 Pakistan 45,750,791 kg 32 Serbia 37,292,746 kg 33 Denmark 33,324,445 kg 34 Russian Federation 31,817,270 kg 35 Ukraine 30,817,214 kg 36 Sweden 30,007,480 kg 37 Slovakia 29,347,402 kg 38 Uzbekistan 27,090,552 kg 39 Greece 22,635,566 kg 40 Bosnia Herzegovina 21,829,094 kg 41 Hungary 21,118,259 kg 42 Portugal 19,953,840 kg 43 Honduras 18,408,892 kg 44 Luxembourg 16,654,349 kg 45 Australia 13,731,068 kg 46 Bangladesh 13,344,977 kg 47 Myanmar 13,084,157 kg 48 Croatia 13,046,429 kg 49 Brazil 12,040,500 kg 50 Philippines 10,964,992 kg 51 Ecuador 10,012,297 kg 52 El Salvador 9,934,333 kg 53 Nigeria 8,975,285 kg 54 South Africa 8,290,544 kg 55 United Arab Emirates 8,194,024 kg 56 Yemen 8,122,620 kg 57 Kenya 8,042,308 kg 58 Finland 7,927,225 kg 59 Peru 7,830,729 kg 60 Singapore 7,812,335 kg 61 Saudi Arabia 7,772,952 kg 62 Norway 7,465,358 kg 63 Oman 7,337,017 kg 64 Morocco 6,354,623 kg 65 Israel 5,435,111 kg 66 Estonia 5,112,549 kg 67 Azerbaijan 5,059,007 kg 68 New Zealand 4,986,243 kg 69 Lao People’s Dem. Rep. 4,896,151 kg 70 Ghana 4,525,868 kg 71 Egypt 4,265,787 kg 72 Angola 3,848,302 kg 73 Guatemala 3,786,378 kg 74 Cyprus 3,699,497 kg 75 Belarus 3,363,907 kg 76 Japan 3,045,561 kg 77 Mozambique 2,828,608 kg 78 United Rep. of Tanzania 2,801,914 kg 79 Costa Rica 2,584,350 kg 80 Nicaragua 2,400,367 kg 81 Paraguay 2,128,994 kg 82 Colombia 2,037,539 kg 83 South Sudan 1,709,764 kg 84 Uganda 1,559,662 kg 85 Zimbabwe 1,511,063 kg 86 Sri Lanka 1,502,126 kg 87 Senegal 1,362,546 kg 88 North Macedonia 1,126,010 kg 89 CÃ´te d’Ivoire 939,404 kg 90 Dominican Rep. 768,374 kg 91 Afghanistan 754,746 kg 92 Kazakhstan 717,188 kg 93 Togo 698,210 kg 94 Cuba 680,609 kg 95 Iraq 627,911 kg 96 Lebanon 583,037 kg 97 Montenegro 571,380 kg 98 Uruguay 505,549 kg 99 Bahrain 499,397 kg 100 Ethiopia 493,057 kg 101 Panama 454,236 kg 102 Djibouti 447,649 kg 103 Libya 445,997 kg 104 Nepal 430,028 kg 105 Tajikistan 405,577 kg 106 Kyrgyzstan 389,064 kg 107 Georgia 379,580 kg 108 Chad 375,055 kg 109 Areas, nes 366,189 kg 110 Chile 348,504 kg 111 Qatar 289,691 kg 112 Guinea 247,240 kg 113 Venezuela 239,537 kg 114 Zambia 233,551 kg 115 Burkina Faso 193,232 kg 116 Sudan 188,732 kg 117 Mauritius 176,928 kg 118 Benin 168,956 kg 119 Malta 157,233 kg 120 Jamaica 150,529 kg 121 Tunisia 149,199 kg 122 Democratic Republic of the Congo 147,105 kg 123 Cambodia 143,448 kg 124 Cameroon 137,262 kg 125 Gabon 136,495 kg 126 Iran 129,535 kg 127 Kuwait 104,493 kg 128 Algeria 86,902 kg 129 Brunei Darussalam 83,517 kg 130 Albania 83,138 kg 131 Rwanda 82,091 kg 132 Armenia 71,820 kg 133 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea 66,000 kg 134 Bhutan 52,653 kg 135 Cayman Isds 52,513 kg 136 Equatorial Guinea 44,051 kg 137 Bolivia (Plurinational State of) 42,858 kg 138 Argentina 38,707 kg 139 Namibia 33,211 kg 140 Trinidad and Tobago 31,811 kg 141 Jordan 28,770 kg 142 Suriname 22,976 kg 143 Madagascar 22,672 kg 144 Syria 22,100 kg 145 Andorra 20,387 kg 146 Mali 20,200 kg 147 Saint Helena 19,587 kg 148 Mongolia 19,111 kg 149 Bermuda 18,814 kg 150 Maldives 18,130 kg 151 Botswana 16,041 kg 152 Timor-Leste 12,459 kg 153 Saint Lucia 10,739 kg 154 Mauritania 10,300 kg 155 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 8,281 kg 156 Haiti 7,769 kg 157 Aruba 5,833 kg 158 Malawi 5,716 kg 159 Vanuatu 5,000 kg 160 Belize 4,294 kg 161 Eswatini 3,730 kg 162 Turks and Caicos Isds 3,453 kg 163 Fiji 3,212 kg 164 Curaçao 1,485 kg 165 Bahamas 1,361 kg 166 Faeroe Isds 1,062 kg 167 Guyana 1,004 kg 168 Lesotho 547 kg 169 Bonaire 392 kg 170 Gibraltar 380 kg 171 Papua New Guinea 191 kg 172 Guam 140 kg 173 Cabo Verde 100 kg 174 New Caledonia 73 kg 175 Liberia 50 kg 176 Bunkers 50 kg 177 Cocos Isds 44 kg 178 Br. Virgin Isds 35 kg 179 Republic of Moldova 31 kg 180 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 5 kg 181 Iceland 3 kg 182 Seychelles 2 kg 183 Sierra Leone 1 kg

How the Plastic Waste Trade is Changing

Up until 2017, China was one of the world’s largest plastic waste importers, which it used for its manufacturing industries. In 2018, it imposed import bans on 24 types of recyclable waste, and their plastic waste imports dropped by over 95% within a year.

In 2019, 187 nations signed an international treaty called the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal. Aimed at addressing the gaps in plastic waste disposal, this treaty restricts participating nations from trading plastic scraps internationally, unless it lacks sufficient recycling or disposal capacity.

And over the last decade, the global plastic trade has indeed declined tremendously. But millions of tons of plastic are still being shipped (and mismanaged).

The post Charted: The Global Plastic Waste Trade appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

Ufficio Stampa