Chatime reusable cups binned after KeepCup sues for trademark infringement

by valipomponi
10 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
chatime-reusable-cups-binned-after-keepcup-sues-for-trademark-infringement


KeepCup is taking Chatime Australia to court, accusing the bubble tea chain of profiting from the wrongful use of its trademark.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Chatime reusable cups binned after KeepCup sues for trademark infringement

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: