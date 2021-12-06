cheating?-lies!-‘90-day-fiance:-the-other-way’-tell-all-revelations

Spilling the tea! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples reunited for the season 3 tell-all special to talk about family plans, secret weddings, cheating suspicions and more.

The Sunday, December 5, episode came after four duos tied the knot during the November 28 finale. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh got married without telling his parents because they feared they would try to stop the wedding.

“We don’t know what our future holds,” Jenny said after making things official. “The only thing we know is that we’re happy together and we’re living our life the way that we want to.”

Sumit exclusively told Us Weekly in August that he still hoped his parents would be present for his wedding to Jenny. “I would love that. Yeah, definitely, for sure, no doubt,” he noted at the time. “I keep trying, I’m still trying.”

Jenny added: “Keep praying.”

The California native explained at the time that she would “feel more confident” about her relationship with Sumit if she was his wife. “I would like [a traditional Indian ceremony], but it doesn’t really matter to me. Just marrying Sumit is the main thing, and that’s what will make me the most happy,” she told Us. “It doesn’t have to be a big, traditional Indian wedding to make me happy. I’ll be fine with whatever it is.”

Alina and Steven Johnston also got married during the season 3 finale after a bumpy path to the altar. “There were moments when I thought our relationship wouldn’t lead to a wedding,” she said during the episode. “But I’m sure that Steven really loves me, that his love is sincere. I’m certain I made the right decision.”

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, meanwhile, ended the season on a happy note, but things changed before the tell-all. “Our relationship has never been easy, and we come from different worlds, but we complement each other so well,” she told him in her wedding vows. “Thank you for pushing me to be here today [at] this wedding.”

For his part, Armando Rubio was apprehensive about his finale nuptials with Kenny Niedermeier because he worried about how his family would react, but they were supportive of the union in the end. Despite the change of opinion, the couple’s families were split during the reunion special on whether they should have a baby.

Scroll through the gallery below for every shocking revelation from the season 3 tell-all: