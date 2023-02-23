Cheese relief: Bega tips end to sharp dairy price increases

by valipomponi
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
cheese-relief:-bega-tips-end-to-sharp-dairy-price-increases


Dairy prices jumped almost 15 per cent last year, but top brass at the $1 billion cheese maker reckon such dizzying increases are a thing of the past.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Cheese relief: Bega tips end to sharp dairy price increases

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: