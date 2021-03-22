chef-wuttisak-wuttiamporn’s-progressive-thai-cuisine-bangkok-thailand.

Chef Wuttisak Wuttiamporn is currently working as the Executive Chef at The Charm Resort Phuket located in the southeast of Phuket Island, Thailand. How do I know him? Strangely, I found his Instagram profile accidentally and I have been attracted to his profile since then. Each of the square photos in his Instagram profile is a beautiful art piece. When I knew there would be a special dinner by Chef Wuttisak in Bangkok, I immediately book a table to try his famous Progressive Thai cuisine.

With more than 15 years of culinary experience, Chef Wuttisak´s progressive Thai cuisine is inspired by the natural surroundings in Phuket. To date, he has created over 100 international and Thai dishes, each of which features natural ingredients full of colours and native island themes.

The special dinner was held at the Greenhouse located at Anya’s Place. A welcome drink, either a mocktail or a cocktail, was offered. I picked the mocktail – Tropical Fizz (House pineapple coconut shrub and soda).

THE FOOD – CHEF WUTTISAK’S PROGRESSIVE THAI CUISINE

Amuse-Bouche

Texture and Flavours

Snap peas/ Coconut/ Ground Crispy Fish

As explained in the menu, the amuse-bouche is an experience of texture and flavours. Very true, it looks tiny as it’s only bite-sized but flavour-wise, it was impressive. Taste of each ingredient was indistinctive while complementing each other, balancing the little piece of delicacy with an all-round earthy flavour.

Local Ingredients

Texture, Colours and Flavours

Red Grouper Fish, Lime & Parsley Butter

The red grouper fish is from Thailand, it’s fresh. It was slightly brown on the outside leaving a hint of crispiness. Its’ tastiness was enhanced by the lime and parsley butter sauce.

Course 1: East Meet West

Textures and Flavours

Thong Dee Pomelo Salad

The most impressive part is there was not a single drop of fish sauce used in this dish. The satisfactory savoury taste was from the fish roe. Natural flavours filled the palate with the most joy.

Course 2: Progressive Thai Cuisine

Textures, Colours and Flavours

Carabineros Prawn, Mango & Chilli

The freshness of the ingredients radiated the best colours of them. The carabineros prawn was skilfully kneaded to a spectrum of marble red. It’s thin and even, the texture of the prawn became smoother; the flavour stood out! The chopped mango and chilli made this dish exotically Thai.

Course 3: Farmand Gaden

Flavours inspired by Thai Cuisine

Foie Gras, Tamarind Jus

This foie gras was heavenly delicious. Pan-seared to reach a satisfactory brown on the outside, the foie gras melted on the palate with an aroma lingering in the mouth. The tamarind jus served its function to soothe the creaminess.

Course 4: Water and Oil

Savoury Beef Essence and Oil Combination

120 Days Dry-Aged Prime Rib, Essence of Beef, Truffle Oil, Hokkaido Scallop

The smell of this dish came before it was put in front of me. The beef stock was a very high concentrate of quality prime rib. We poured the essence into the Hokkaido scallop which was perfectly wrapped by a thin layer of dry-aged beef. While the course suggested water and oil, it was a flawless combination of water and truffle oil. The soup was flavoursome without any oily mouthfeel.

Course 5: East Meet West

Textures and Flavours

Wild Blue Crab & Green Gazpacho

After a hot dish, this course aimed to cool our palate down a bit. The generous serving of wild blue crab meat made every spoonful of it so unforgettable. It burst with freshness and juice. The green gazpacho added a layer of refreshing mouthfeel.

Course 6: Progressive Thai Cuisine

Textures, Colours and Flavours

45 Days Butter-Dry-Aged Australian Wagyu Mashed Potatoes, Red Curry

This dish was the highlight of the dinner. The red curry sauce, though in a very little amount as seen in the photo, rocked the palate as if a big pot of curry was served. It may look like a Wagyu steak commonly found in any western restaurant, but every bite of it confirmed it’s a Thai dish. 10 thumbs-up to Chef Wuttisak!

Course 7: The Asian Progressive

Tasty Version featuring Thai Flavours

Pineapple Carpaccio, Coconut Sorbet, Malibu Jelly

Using two signature fruits from Thailand – coconut and pineapple. This dessert brings us back to the origin of Chef Wuttisak’s current kitchen wizardry in Phuket. It quieted the hotness from the previous course and comforted our palate with satisfactory sweetness!