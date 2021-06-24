CUCINA

Chef’s Himanshu Saini and Christophe Hardiquest team up for an exclusive dining experience

by Redazione Roma
25 Giugno 2021
chef’s-himanshu-saini-and-christophe-hardiquest-team-up-for-an-exclusive-dining-experience

chef’s-himanshu-saini-and-christophe-hardiquest-team-up-for-an-exclusive-dining-experience

The post Chef’s Himanshu Saini and Christophe Hardiquest team up for an exclusive dining experience appeared first on Fact Magazine.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: