chevy-camaro-going-out-of-production-in-january

It looks like the Chevy Camaro is driving off into the sunset…for now.

General Motors announced this week that the current generation of the legendary muscle car will go out of production early next year. The company says they have no plans for a seventh generation of the Camaro at this time, and the last of the sixth will come off the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan in January 2024.

The latest Camaro is doing well on racetracks but in recent years has seen sales numbers running out of gas. GM says that if the model should come back in the future, it will likely be electric.

Vito Califano