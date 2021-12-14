cronaca

‘Chhichhore’ to Be First Major Indian Film Release in China After Two Years of Ban

by Ufficio Stampa
14 December 2021
‘chhichhore’-to-be-first-major-indian-film-release-in-china-after-two-years-of-ban

The 2019 Indian coming-of-age comedic drama “Chhichhore” is set to hit Chinese screens nationwide on Jan. 7, 2022. It will be the first Indian film to release in the world’s largest film market in two years following a bitter border dispute. The news comes as Chinese authorities remain mum about approvals for Hollywood blockbusters like […]

%d bloggers like this: