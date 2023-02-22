Chicken, make-up and books: What the budget-savvy are buying at Woolies

by Vittorio Rienzo
22 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
chicken,-make-up-and-books:-what-the-budget-savvy-are-buying-at-woolies


The boss of the supermarket giant says customers are trading dinners out for buying groceries to eat at home as cost of living issues bite.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Chicken, make-up and books: What the budget-savvy are buying at Woolies

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: