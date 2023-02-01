Childcare workers push for 25 per cent pay rise as fees set to reduce

by Vittorio Rienzo
1 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
childcare-workers-push-for-25-per-cent-pay-rise-as-fees-set-to-reduce


In its budget submission, the United Workers Union said better pay was key to meeting the increase in demand expected in July.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Childcare workers push for 25 per cent pay rise as fees set to reduce

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: