china-box-office-crumbles-as-coronavirus-lockdowns-bite

Cinema box office in mainland China crumbled to its lowest weekend total this year as the film industry was once again hit by the impact of anti-coronavirus lockdowns. Nationwide, cinemas recorded just $12.6 million of business. Virus infections are spiking sharply upwards in some parts of the country, caused by the spread of the highly […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Cinema box office in mainland China crumbled to its lowest weekend total this year as the film industry was once again hit by the impact of anti-coronavirus lockdowns. Nationwide, cinemas recorded just $12.6 million of business. Virus infections are spiking sharply upwards in some parts of the country, caused by the spread of the highly […]
Condividi:
Like this: