China Box Office Crumbles as Coronavirus Lockdowns Bite

4 April 2022
Cinema box office in mainland China crumbled to its lowest weekend total this year as the film industry was once again hit by the impact of anti-coronavirus lockdowns. Nationwide, cinemas recorded just $12.6 million of business. Virus infections are spiking sharply upwards in some parts of the country, caused by the spread of the highly […]

