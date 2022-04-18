cronaca

China Box Office Falls to New Low as Cinemas Hit by Closures


18 April 2022



China’s theatrical box office fell to a new low over the weekend as anti-COVID restrictions forces thousands of cinemas to close. Data from consultancy Artisan Gateway showed that nationwide box office across the world’s most populous country amounted to just $10.5 million. That was the lowest scoring weekend of 2022 and means the year-to-date cumulative […]

