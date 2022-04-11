china-box-office:-‘fantastic-beasts:-the-secrets-of-dumbledore’-wins-on-covid-stricken-weekend

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” dominated the box office in China since its opening on Friday. But, with the country on high alert for COVID, the weekend’s cinema business remained close to recent lows. Data from consultancy Artisan Gateway shows “The Secrets of Dumbledore” earning RMB62.2 million ($9.7 million at current exchange rates) between […]

Like this: Like Loading...