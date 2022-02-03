cronaca

China Box Office: ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’ Passes $200 Million on Third Day of Lunar New Year

3 February 2022
“The Battle at Lake Changjin II” passed the $200 million landmark at the China box office at midday local time on Thursday, the film’s third day of release. Data from Alibaba’s Beacon data tracking service showed the film lying comfortably on top of the mainland Chinese box office chart with RMB166 million (26.1 million) earned […]

