china-box-office:-‘the-father’-lumbers-to-eleventh-with-$1.21-million

The Anthony Hopkins-starring Oscar winner “The Father” debuted in China to a $1.21 million opening weekend, coming in eleventh despite a slow box office weekend, according to data from the Maoyan platform.

The first feature from helmer Florian Zeller received six Academy Award nominations and two wins — one for Hopkins as best actor and one for best adapted screenplay. It has grossed $12.6 million so far globally, according to Box Office Mojo, with France its biggest market so far with a $3.11 million gross and N. America coming in second at $2.12 million.

Meanwhile, local drama “On Your Mark” came in first with $8.8 million, according to the consultancy Artisan Gateway. Produced by Maoyan Media, the emotional story of a father and his blind son was directed by Malaysia’s Chiu Keng Guan (“Ola Bola”) and stars Wang Yanhui (“Dying to Survive”) and Zhang Youhao.

In second was the Taiwanese romantic drama “Man in Love,” produced by Zhonghe Qiancheng Media. A remake of a 2014 Korean romantic drama starring Roy Chiu and Tiffany Hsu, it grossed $16.1 million, Artisan Gateway said.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” hopped up to third with a $3.8 million weekend, bringing its total Chine cume up to $17.2 million. It has grossed $90.8 million globally thus far. That makes China now its third best market, following $20.3 million in sales in N. America and $19.7 million in U.K.

Nationalist “main melody” propaganda film “Island Keeper” came in fourth with a $3 million weekend, said Artisan Gateway. The film, based on the story of a real-life couple who lived alone on a small island in the Yellow Sea for decades to help China maintain its territorial claims there, was created as an ode to the ruling Communist Party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, which hits on July 1.

Disney’s “Cruella” came in fifth with $2.7 million in sales this weekend, bringing its total cume up to $17.2 million since its June 6 debut. Disney’s streaming service is not available in China.

In sixth was Japanese animated sci-fi romance “Hello World,” which grossed $2.41 million, while local sports film “Never Film” came in seventh with $2.36 million.

“Fast & Furious 9” hit eight with $1.63 million, while female friendship drama “Sunny Sisters” hit ninth with $1.58 million, and Zhang Yimou’s “Cliff Walkers” held on in tenth with $1.22 million.