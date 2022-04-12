cronaca

China-Italy Co-Production ‘Italian Recipe’ to Open Udine Asian Film Festival

12 April 2022
The Far East Film Festival in Italy’s Udine has set Chinese-Italian co-production “The Italian Recipe” as the opening title of a revived, largely in-person event. The film, directed by Hou Zuxin, sees an unexpected series of events bring together a Chinese reality TV show contestant and a woman already resident in Italy. The collision of […]

