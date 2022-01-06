cronaca

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

6 January 2022
Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is […]

