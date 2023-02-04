China losing billions as wealth exodus accelerates with end of COVID zero by valipomponi 4 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The end of Covid zero is threatening a brain drain in the world’s second-largest economy as well as an exodus of billions that will put pressure on its markets. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “China losing billions as wealth exodus accelerates with end of COVID zero” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “China losing billions as wealth exodus accelerates with end of COVID zero”