China Says Deeply Concerned Over ‘Out of Control’ Ukraine Conflict by valipomponi 21 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Beijing has pledged to publish a proposal aimed at finding a “political solution” to end the war ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “China Says Deeply Concerned Over ‘Out of Control’ Ukraine Conflict” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “China Says Deeply Concerned Over ‘Out of Control’ Ukraine Conflict”