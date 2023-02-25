China’s tech rainmaker vanishes, and so does business confidence

by Vittorio Rienzo
25 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
china’s-tech-rainmaker-vanishes,-and-so-does-business-confidence


People are concerned that the authorities can make anybody disappear without legal processes, and that it can happen to anyone, anytime and anywhere.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “China’s tech rainmaker vanishes, and so does business confidence

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: