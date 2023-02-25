China’s tech rainmaker vanishes, and so does business confidence by Vittorio Rienzo 25 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 People are concerned that the authorities can make anybody disappear without legal processes, and that it can happen to anyone, anytime and anywhere. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “China’s tech rainmaker vanishes, and so does business confidence” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “China’s tech rainmaker vanishes, and so does business confidence”